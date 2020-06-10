Andrew N. Shankland
Andrew N. Shankland, 80, passed away on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia. He leaves behind his two daughters, Catherine Williams and Allyson Sproul and their spouses; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; his wife's family; and his sister, Lynne Caldwell and her family.

Andrew schooled at Hilton Elementary, Warwick High School, Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from Randolph Macon College. He spent his working career primarily in the heavy marine industry at Newport News Shipbuilding, Consultant to Saint John Shipbuilding Canada, and retiring as Vice-President of Eureka Chemical Company South, San Francisco, California in 2004. Thereafter, he spent time with family and friends including many visits to relatives of his mother in her birthplace, Ireland. He continued a favorite hobby of writing with several books being published, of which two received some recognition, The Day Of and Beyond the Grail.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the veterans of our country's Armed Forces would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
June 10, 2020
o very sorry to hear of Andys passing. I grew up with both Cathy and Allison and his stepdaughters Linda and Wendy. My sincere condolences to the family.
Sheri Stall
Friend
June 10, 2020
I grew up with Andy, he on Shirley me on Westover. My sincere heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Scott Matthews-Raleigh, NC
Scott Matthews
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
I have all of Andy's books. I loved listening to his stories. A great man and a great friend. Cathy and Pat, I'm so very sorry to hear this news. If you need anything, I'll be at your side. I have your family in my heart.
Kimberly
Friend
June 10, 2020
Andy will be so missed in his beloved Brandon Heights/Hilton Village neighborhood. I can't imagine not seeing his his white VW driving down Shirley Road anymore. Andy was one of a kind. He loved to tell stories about family, his childhood, his children, his friends. We have a couple of his books on our shelves. Cathy and Allyson we are so sorry for your loss. Your dad left his mark on everyone he met. We will miss him terribly.
Lorri and Dan Montgomery
Neighbor
