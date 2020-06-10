Andrew N. Shankland, 80, passed away on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia. He leaves behind his two daughters, Catherine Williams and Allyson Sproul and their spouses; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; his wife's family; and his sister, Lynne Caldwell and her family.Andrew schooled at Hilton Elementary, Warwick High School, Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from Randolph Macon College. He spent his working career primarily in the heavy marine industry at Newport News Shipbuilding, Consultant to Saint John Shipbuilding Canada, and retiring as Vice-President of Eureka Chemical Company South, San Francisco, California in 2004. Thereafter, he spent time with family and friends including many visits to relatives of his mother in her birthplace, Ireland. He continued a favorite hobby of writing with several books being published, of which two received some recognition, The Day Of and Beyond the Grail.A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the veterans of our country's Armed Forces would be greatly appreciated.