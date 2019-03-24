Mr. Andrew Joseph Parlantieri, Sr., 89, of Aiken, SC, husband of Mrs. Shirley Bullock Parlantieri, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 18, 2019.Born in Salem, Ohio to Italian immigrant parents, Dominic Parlantieri and Mary Guappone Parlantieri, he had been a resident of Richmond and Newport News, Virginia and Royal Palm Beach, Florida before making Aiken, SC, his home in 2001. A Veteran of the Korean War, he proudly, and with honor, served his country in the United States Army, earning the rank of Captain. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Duquesne University. While at Duquesne, he became an all American linebacker, and member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He will be remembered as a committed husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, distinguished civic leader, business owner, church leader, master gardener, vibrant storyteller and family historian.He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Meredith Ann Bostic. He is survived by three children and their mother (Martha Ann Parlantieri): Catherine (Joseph) Parlantieri Porfidio of Green Cove Springs, FL; Cynthia Parlantieri Bostic of Richmond, VA; and Andrew Joseph (Vicki) Parlantieri, Jr. of Glen Allen, VA. Grandchildren: Courtney Anne (Troy) Porfidio Lynch, David Joseph Porfidio, Ann-Phillips Bostic, Allison May Parlantieri, Caroline Ann Parlantieri, Andrew Joseph Parlantieri, III, Christina Grace Parlantieri. Great grandchildren: Sterling Maxwell Lynch, Miles Harrington Lynch. Brothers: Dominic Parlantieri, Jr., Richard Parlantieri, and Ronald Parlantieri.The family will hold a private celebration of life and service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary