Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy Petry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy Petry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andy Petry Obituary
Andy Petry, 68, of Newport News, passed away with family by his side on March 31, 2019. He was born December 8, 1950 in West Virginia. Andy "Hank" was a singer/song writer who enjoyed singing and playing the guitar at local music events. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, and was an avid collector. He is preceded in rest by his wife of 43 years, Linda Petry; and parents, Alonzo and Treva Petry. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Candi (Jimmy) Elder; grandchildren, Summer and Christian; brothers and sister, Dale, Donald, Jack, Roger, Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.Andy had a kind heart and soul and will be deeply missed by all. The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now