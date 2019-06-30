|
Angela Janeen Wade, 49, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Springfield, IL, she had been a Hampton resident for the last 27 years where she had worked at both Jack's and Mugzy's. She loved crafts, knitting, cross stitch, baking and going on vacation, especially to the beach. Most of all she loved her time spent with her grandkids.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Pauline and Harold Sanderson and James and Lorene Lewis; survivors include her husband, Mike Wade; her parents, Russ and Elaine Sanderson; her brother, Chad Sanderson; her children, Kevin Hunter, Amanda Leonardi and her husband Giovanni, and Kylee McCann; three grandchildren, Giovanni Leonardi, Jr., Bella Leonardi, and GG Leonardi; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6 PM in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019