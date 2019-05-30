Home

Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Angeleen M. Saucier

Angeleen M. Saucier Obituary
Angeleen M. "Angel" Saucier, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Foster, VA. She was born in Bangor, ME on May 31, 1947. She served in the U.S. Army 3 years, U.S. Army Reserve 4 years and Civil Service for the U.S. Army for 35 years. Angel is predeceased by her father Rosaire J. Saucier; 2 brothers, Donald Saucier, William (Roy) Saucier; and a sister, Beneva Caswell. She is survived by her mother Ethel J. Saucier; 2 brothers, Maurice "Mickey" Saucier and Bernard Saucier and 2 sisters, Sylvia Martell and Nancy McCorkle. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Riverside-Walter Reed Hospice, Gloucester, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019
