Angelia Johnson-Gillyard

Angelia affectionally called "Ann" by family and "AJ" by friends departed this life on June 19, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA at the age of 57.



Ann accepted Christ at an early age being baptized at First Baptist Church Dendron, VA. She was educated in the Surry County Public School System, a graduate of the Class of 1980. Ann was an awesome athlete, excelling in basketball, softball, and track & Field. On the basketball court, she had moves that made the crowd stand to their feet with excitement. While on the softball field in the position of shortstop nothing could get by her. She left records to be broken at Surry High, a definite force to be reckoned with.



Ann spent her adulthood caring for the children within her family with all the love and care of a mother. They all adored and loved Aunt Ann. She cooked the best french toast ever. She could bake a cake from cake mix and it tasted like it was made from scratch. Cooking was one of her many talents.



Ann was obsessed with her fingernails and cutting them was not an option. She could walk in a pair of high heels and never damage the tap on the shoe. She was a good-hearted person who loved to laugh and could keep you laughing. If she was a friend to you, you truly had a friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents Deacon Milton T. and Deaconess Catherine E. Johnson.



Her presence here on this earth will be cherished by her three brothers, Mitchell of Norfolk, VA; Keith of Dendron, VA and Jeffrey (Katrina) of Newport News, VA; three aunts, Hazel Johnson of Norfolk, VA, Joyce Walter of Surry VA, and Dorothy Rose of Dendron, VA; one nephew, four nieces, one god-daughter, two devoted friends, Alfred Bailey of Surry, VA and Annie Parham of Waverly, VA; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.



Public viewing for Angelia will be 10:00am-6:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA. Celebration of Life Graveside service will be 12Noon, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Johnson Family Cemetery, 431 Clubhouse Road, Dendron, VA.



Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA, James Gay, Funeral Director



