Ageliki "Angie" Karatsikis, age 88, passed away on February 25, 2019, at Northampton Convalescent Center in Hampton, VA. She was born November 30, 1930, in Klavsion, Greece, to John and Agapoula (Kortesi) Hamberis. She came to the United States and married Constantinos Demetrios Karatsikis on February 21, 1949, in Newport News, Virginia.Theirs was the first wedding celebrated at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Newport News. She and her husband owned and operated Jack's Place restaurant on Warwick Boulevard. After the untimely death of her husband, she worked in various restaurants on the Peninsula. Angie was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society for over 50 years.She is survived by her sons, James Karatsikis of Los Angeles, CA, and John (Rebecca) Karatsikis of Yorktown, two granddaughters, Alexa (Braxton) Vinson and Sophia (Bradley) Ruiz, great grandson, Luca Ruiz, and sister, Maria Vlahos of Winston-Salem, NC and relatives both in Greece and the United States. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Vasiliki Papaioannou.A Trisagion service will be held February 27, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, with the family receiving friends afterwards until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on February 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Reverend George Chioros will be officiating. The burial will take place at Peninsula Memorial Park.The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Northampton Convalescent Center for their care and support during her illness.In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation in Angie's name to Saint Helen Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, 60 Traverse Road, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019