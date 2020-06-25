Anita L. Fayne
1939 - 2020
Anita Lucille "Parker" Fayne, known by most as "Nita", was born in Hampton, Virginia on October 11, 1939. She was the daughter of Margret Arlene Hawkins and George S. Parker, sister of George A. "Dink" Parker, all whom preceded her in death. Anita transitioned from her earthly vessel in Marietta, Georgia on Friday, June 5, 2020. Anita is survived by her children, Kathy Fayne (Atlanta, GA) and Brian Fayne (Hampton, VA); her grandchildren: Nicole Shannon (Eddie), Brian Fayne and Maya Conyers; as well as six great-grandchildren. She leaves her cousins, Rebecca "Ricky" Thompson and Charles "Ronnie" Davis, that she grew up with like siblings, as well as nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
