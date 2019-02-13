Anita Sue Dail was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord February 9, 2019 after battling breast cancer in 1981, Lymphoma in 1996 and 2000, and lastly lung and bone cancer which was diagnosed in summer of 2018. She never stopped fighting; she was so amazing and with grace and determination to be here as long as she could to share life with her family and friends. She had several families outside of her immediate family the she absolutely loved and adored from her church to the GHS band community.She was an active member at Salem United Methodist Church and had a deep faith since childhood. She was known as Ms. Sue to the band at GHS and dearly loved her time with the band's summer camps. She absolutely adored her grand kids and great grand kids and spent most of her time with them or wishing she was with them. She shared 40 years of marriage with Robert Dail, her devoted and loving husband.She was preceded in death by he son, Michael T. Koerber, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are Robert Dail (husband); her brother, Robert Fleischman (Fran); like a son, but grandson, Michael T. Koerber, Jr.; daughter, Patty Firth (Mike); grandsons, Bob Strickland, Thomas Strickland, Jacob Firth (Caitlyn); three great grandchildren, Lilly, Lucy, and Wyatt.A memorial service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 11408 Salem Church Road, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, is in charge of arrangements Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary