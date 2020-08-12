1/1
Ankathryn Carper "Kathi" Heriford
Ankathryn "Kathi" Carper Heriford, 85, passed away August 9, 2020. Kathi was born in Hinton, WV the daughter of the late Russell Scott Carper and Nina Lucille Anderson Carper. She was a member of Benn's United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Kathi was also the former President of the Peninsula Chapter of the American Business Women's Association, member of the Carrollton Civic League, the I.O.W. Citizens Committee and the DAR. She retired from Glaxo-Smith Klein after many years of service as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative and held the distinction of being one of the first female sales representatives in the country. Kathi's main loves were God, family and photography. Kathi is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Dean Heriford; daughter, Alicia Kathryn Thomas; son, Dr. William Dean Heriford (Susan); grandchildren, Diana Heriford, Julia Heriford, Bryan Ulmet (Mariah), Robert Ulmet, Amber Thomas Evans (Kyle); great grandchild, Grayson B. Evans, sister, Nancy Bailey (Harold), and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benn's UMC, 14571 Benn's Church Boulevard, Smithfield, VA 23430. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
