Anke Neumann Pascual
Mrs. Anke Neumann Pascual, 56, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Born in Duisburg, Germany, Anke and her family immigrated to America in 1968. She was a resident of Poquoson, Virginia for the past 20 years. Anke earned her B.S. in Naval Architecture from the University of Michigan, an M.B.A. from William and Mary, and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia. She worked as a Naval Architect for Newport News Shipbuilding for 13 years and retired in 1999 to make a home for her family. Anke loved gardening, hiking, and all outdoor activities. She was a member of the catholic church.

She is preceded in rest by her mother, Karin C. Neumann.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 30 years, Vincent D. Pascual; daughters, Marlena K. Pascual and Amanda M. Pascual; father, Guenter J. Neumann; brother, Volker Neumann; and sister Silke M. Hudgins.

Arrangements and heartfelt guidance through Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
