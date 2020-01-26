Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williamsburg Golf Club
1801 Merrimac Trail
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Mennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Chambers Mennell


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Chambers Mennell Obituary
Yorktown - Ann Chambers Mennell, 71, of Yorktown, VA., died on Saturday 18, 2020. Born in 1948, in Hampton, VA she was the daughter of the late Girard Chambers and Agnes Boyhan Chambers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Girard Chambers III.

Growing up in Hampton, VA., Ann graduated from Kecoughtan High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State Teachers College. Ann then accepted employment with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. She was assigned to the Langley Research Center working with the notable Richard T. Whitcomb.

In 1972, while working at Langley, Ann met her future husband Robert Mennell. The couple was married in St. John's Episcopal Church, Hampton, VA. and shortly after the wedding, transferred to Los Angeles, California. Ann then began working

for the USAF Space and Missile Command while earning a Master's Degree from Cal State University. Ann continued with the USAF, rising within the Defense Logistics Command to assume responsibility for the Western United States.

In 2001, Ann's final assignment returned her to the Langley Research Center as the center's Director of Human Resources.

In spite of her demanding work assignments, Ann found time to race motorcycles to the Woman's #1 position in Southern California, play competitive golf and to travel worldwide. Ann always had a smile and a good word for everyone - she will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Ann's Life is to be held on Saturday, 1 February 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Williamsburg Golf Club, 1801 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg VA.

In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution to the .

Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -