Ann Elaine Quinn died at Riverside Regional Medical Center on March 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Ann retired from the state of Connecticut after 35 years of serving as a social worker and finally as Assistant Director of Training for the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families Training Academy. Following retirement, Ann made her home in Gloucester Point. She served as a former Executive Director for the Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic, Chair of the Board and Campaign Committee in addition to volunteering in numerous other positions. Ann was a selfless person always placing the needs of others above her own. She will be remembered for her big smile and loving spirit. Survivors include her companion and best friend, Judy Allen, three sisters: Pat, Shirley, and Sara, two nieces: Aly and Brittany and three nephews: Charles, Prescott, and Christian. A service of remembrance officiated by the Reverend Sven vanBarrs will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Abingdon Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. At her request, memorial contributions may be made to the GMCC, PO Box 684, Gloucester, VA 23061.