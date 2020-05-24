Ann Elizabeth (Garrett) Harrell, 87, of Hampton passed away peacefully May 18, 2020. She was born October 5, 1932 in Newport News to Harry "Speed" and Tressie Garrett. One of seven children, siblings Eugene Rhodes, Leon Rhodes, Minnie Snelling, John Garrett, Tressie Mahloy, Doris Muschek. Following graduation from Newport News High School in 1951 and prior to starting a family she worked at First National Bank for several years. She married Fred "Gus" Harrell December 1955, together they raised three children. Ann is survived by her husband Gus; children, Cathy Blount (Tom), Wayne Harrell (Judy), Leslie Bryant (Jim); siblings John and Doris; seven grandchildren Jason Earnhardt, Brice Earnhardt, Holly Payne, Dr. Ryan Harrell, Lindsey Hotmar, Dylan Bryant, Kate Bryant; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family especially at the beach. Outside of her family Ann loved to volunteer and was involved in several organizations including: Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Leukemia Society, Meals on Wheels, Woman's Club of Hilton Village (past president). Due to current restrictions the burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meal on Wheels at paainc.networkforgood.com. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.