Ann Elizabeth Sowash, 59, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Newport News, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident. She was a 1981 graduate of Longwood College with a BA in Fine Arts and worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Farm Fresh. Ann was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church until its closing and then joined the congregation of Wesley United Methodist Church.Preceded in death by her father, William H. Sowash; survivors include her mother, Joan P. Sowash; her sisters, Gail S. Langevin and Mary J. Sowash; her brother, Paul A. Sowash and his wife, Virginia; her nephews and nieces, Eric I. Whitehair, Thomas D. McQuigg and his wife, Melissa Emory, Jessica C. Marchione and her husband, Lawrence, and Amanda J. Sowash and her fiancé, Colton Puryear; and her great-nephews, Colin and Max Marchione. She will also be greatly missed by her cats, Spidey and OB and her dogs, Tinker and Roo.A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Angel Fund at Bay Beach Veterinary Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA would be greatly appreciated or to the .