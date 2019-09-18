|
"Devoted Wife, Mother, and Caregiver to All"
Ann Darling Tormey, 86, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her Hampton home. Born July 19, 1931 in Hampton to James S. Darling II and Sarah Winfree Darling, Ann graduated from Hampton High School in 1948 and Hollins College in 1952. She was a member of the Hollins Honor Society, the Hollins Debating Society, and the choir.
She married Col. James H. Tormey April 18, 1953 at St. John's Church, Hampton. Together they spent their married life as an Army couple, traveling the world. She worked as an elementary school teacher and a devoted military wife. Her friends and family knew her for her boundless energy and joy and her love for her husband.
While in Hampton, Ann was devoted to the St. John's Church and was the President of Women of the Church, sang in the choir, and was a member of St. Ann's Guild. She was a founding member of the Hampton History Museum along with her husband, Jim. Ann was also a member of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities and was awarded the Peninsula Chapter Humanitarian Award. She assisted Meals on Wheels and other charitable organizations where she gave tirelessly to those in need.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents James S. and Sarah Winfree Darling and son Michael M. Tormey. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James H., sister Sarah "Sally" W. Darling, brother James S. Darling III, son James B. Tormey and wife Laura, along with Michael's wife Mary, grandchildren Tara and her husband Stuart Angel, Tyler, Tristan, Kaitlin, and great-grandson Noah. She is also survived by her dearest friend of 82 years, Gwen Cumming.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday September 20, 2019 at St. John's Church, 100 West Queen's Way, Hampton, with Rev. Samantha Vincent-Alexander officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Thursday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hampton History Museum.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019