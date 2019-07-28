|
|
Ann Garland Sears, 73, passed away on the afternoon of Monday, July 22nd, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. As a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Ann was loved by many and will remain in our hearts as we cherish the memories of our time with her.
Ann was born in Newport News, VA, on October 12th, 1945, where she spent the majority of her life. She attended and graduated Newport News High School, class of 1963.
Ann's kind-hearted nature led her to a career in the medical field where she never tired of helping others. She retired from Riverside Health System and was fondly remembered for the time she spent at Hampton Roads Eye Associates and would often speak of the long-lasting friendships she made there.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Garland and Verna Sears of Gloucester. She is survived by her three children, Hope Callis of Yorktown (David), Dean Bowden of Williamsburg, and Elizabeth Bowden of North Carolina, her brother Bobby Sears of Newport News (Vonceil), and Ann's four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Bellamy Methodist Church in Gloucester, VA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11AM to celebrate her life. In honor of Ann and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Health System Foundation Hospice Fund. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019