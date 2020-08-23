Ann Reynolds of Hampton, VA, daughter of the late Virginia Meehan and Norfleet "Jack" Stancel Gay, passed away August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her childhood was spent on West Avenue in Newport News, very actively involved from a young girl to teenager in planning 4th of July Parades and Halloween parties for the entire neighborhood. Ann Lee, a proud Typhoon, graduated from Newport News High School in 1953 then attended Longwood College for two years. She married James "Bill" William Reynolds, a graduate from the Shipyard Apprentice School. They settled in Hampton, where they raised four children together, sharing with them their love of history and nature while traveling across the country and abroad. Family was everything, and certainly the ultimate was being blessed with grandchildren - their happiest times were visiting with them to share birthdays and holidays.







Another great passion since her childhood was teaching, she used to offer classes to her siblings and local kids on her family's wrap around porch. Ann received degrees in Education from Old Dominion University. For 20+ years she taught hundreds of Hampton School children, who received her uncommon attention and encouragement. Ann was a docent at Mariner's Museum, a sailing instructor at the Warwick Yacht and Country Club, and a volunteer at Riverside Hospital's Maternity Ward. She developed special friendships with her swimming buddies, the Flamingos. Ann and Bill were members of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Fort Monroe, and later members of St. Joseph's in Buckroe where "A Blessing of her Ashes" was held on August 7, attended by immediate family.







Ann is survived by Bill, her devoted husband of 65 years; their children Jimmy and his wife Cathy, Tom, Amy Sirianni and her husband Pat Meath, and Rebecca and her partner David Montgomery; her grandsons, Chris and Joe Sirianni; her brother James Gay and her niece Abigail Gay; and her sister Sallie Greene. Her sisters-in-law Marie Murphy, Charlotte Vincent and brother-in-law Wallace Reynolds, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. Cousins Melanie, Bobby, Linda, and Marriam. Ann was predeceased by her son-in-law Vince Sirianni; her sisters-in-law Lucy Gay, Edna Krebs, and Betty May Akers; and her brother-in-law Billy Greene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mariners' Museum and Park, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News, VA 23606. Services are on hold until it is safe to gather with family and friends to celebrate Ann's life together.



