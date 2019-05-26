Services R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME 245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE. Hampton , VA 23669-4100 (757) 723-3191 For more information about Ann Phillips Resources More Obituaries for Ann Phillips Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Lockwood Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ann Lockwood Phillips passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the home that her father built in 1948. Ann was born to William Holcombe and Louise Capehart Lockwood on July 23, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Lee Phillips who she has now joined in an eternal union, in "Poke" fashion. She is survived by her loving sister Nancy Lockwood Early (Jim), her two sons and their families, Will Lockwood Phillips and wife Jennifer of Hampton and their children, Thomas, Benjamin and Mary Katherine; Robert Lee Phillips Jr. and wife Sarah of Newport News and their children, Jack, Patrick, Jane, Meredith Hutchens and Carey Hutchens.Ann graduated from Hampton High School, Class of 1950. She went on to the College of William and Mary where she received a B.A. in English in 1954. While there, she enjoyed playing varsity tennis and was a member of the sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ann married her handsome Air Force Officer and Bomber Pilot, Robert "Bob" Phillips in 1956. They lived briefly in Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro, N.C. before making their way back to her childhood home in Hampton where they raised their two boys on the banks of the Hampton Roads Harbor. Ann enjoyed all forms of sailing with her family and friends. She continued playing tennis for many years at a competitive level in many different leagues. She was also an avid gardener who delighted in her flower garden which could be seen and admired by all.Hugely interested in anything that she felt would make the Peninsula a better place to live, she would become involved in all manner of civic organizations. With the Junior League of Hampton Roads, she helped to start the Peninsula Nature and Science Center which expanded and was renamed the Virginia Living Museum. She was a board member of the Hampton Arts Foundation, Hampton Theater, Virginia Air & Space Center and a member of the Kecoughtan Literary Society, the Mariners' Museum's Bronze Door Society and the Hampton Roads Garden Club.Ann developed a love of music at an early age which became a big influence in her life. An active piano player from a very young age she would go on to be a part of many choral groups ending with the choir at her beloved First Presbyterian Church in Hampton, VA.Her smile and delightful voice will be remembered by many. A southern lady with a real Virginia accent who never met a stranger. She was truly beloved by all that knew her. A true piece of Hampton is gone.The memories of the struggles that preceded the passing of our dear mother, while profound, are nothing compared to the joyful memories of the life she led. During these past several years, we were all enriched by being introduced to many wonderful people. In this way, her family will be forever grateful to the caregivers from Home Helpers of Newport News and Virginia Beach, and the staff at Grace Hospice who provided care and comfort to Ann and her entire family; but, most especially to our dear Patty Davis who devoted the last four years of her life to our mother and her well-being.A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30 followed by a funeral service to be held at First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Ann's special love of music, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the music program at First Presbyterian Church, 514 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669. Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries