Marianne and family, Ann was such a dear friend. We have enjoyed many get togethers with her having lunch and staying sometimes into the dinner hour just talking and reminiscing. I remember one time our group was asked to leave because we had been there since lunchtime and they were closing and they had to vaccum. We had many laughs and shed tears every now and again but one thing for sure we loved each other. Ann will be so very missed. She had a sweet heart and loved her family and friends like crazy. Rest in peace Ann.

Kay Birdsong

Friend