On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Ann Marie Tremper Loucks loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed peacefully away at age 70.
Ann was born on July 9, 1949 in Newport News, VA, where she was a life long resident of the Peninsula. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Tremper Jr. and Agnes Moore Tremper and her three brothers Joe, Mike and Chris and her husband of twenty-six years Clifford "Danny" Loucks. Alive to cherish her memory and legacy are her loving daughter Marianne Gustafson and son-in-law John, her grandchildren Erik and Gwyneth, her sister Mary Lynch (Robert) of Smithfield, several sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Ann's passion was her family and she became a frequent world traveler by spending time with her family and friends. Ann's kindness touched so many people and her memory will live on through them.
The family will receive friends during a viewing on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, VA. A private gravesite service will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1PM.
There will be a Celebration of Life Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hampton at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to the Organization for Autism Research at researchautism.org or a donation to the food pantry at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2150 Cunningham Drive Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.