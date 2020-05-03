Ann Marie Tremper Loucks
1949 - 2020
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Ann Marie Tremper Loucks loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed peacefully away at age 70.

Ann was born on July 9, 1949 in Newport News, VA, where she was a life long resident of the Peninsula. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Tremper Jr. and Agnes Moore Tremper and her three brothers Joe, Mike and Chris and her husband of twenty-six years Clifford "Danny" Loucks. Alive to cherish her memory and legacy are her loving daughter Marianne Gustafson and son-in-law John, her grandchildren Erik and Gwyneth, her sister Mary Lynch (Robert) of Smithfield, several sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Ann's passion was her family and she became a frequent world traveler by spending time with her family and friends. Ann's kindness touched so many people and her memory will live on through them.

The family will receive friends during a viewing on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, VA. A private gravesite service will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1PM.

There will be a Celebration of Life Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hampton at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to the Organization for Autism Research at researchautism.org or a donation to the food pantry at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2150 Cunningham Drive Hampton, VA.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave tributes and words of condolence.

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Viewing
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
MAY
4
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
Marianne and family, Ann was such a dear friend. We have enjoyed many get togethers with her having lunch and staying sometimes into the dinner hour just talking and reminiscing. I remember one time our group was asked to leave because we had been there since lunchtime and they were closing and they had to vaccum. We had many laughs and shed tears every now and again but one thing for sure we loved each other. Ann will be so very missed. She had a sweet heart and loved her family and friends like crazy. Rest in peace Ann.
Kay Birdsong
Friend
Marianne and Family so very sorry for your loss. Ann was a very special person who will be missed. I always enjoyed spending time with her. You all are in our thoughts. Betsy and Fred.
Betsy Gallagher
Family
