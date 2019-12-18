|
Ann Payne Tompkins entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Envoy of Westover Hills, Richmond, Virginia. She was born on July 8, 1947, the oldest of five girls to the late Deacon James Lewis Payne and Thelma Love Payne, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Being raised in Williamsburg, Ann attended Bruton Heights School and graduated from James Weldon Johnson School. In 1970, she obtained her Associates Degree from The Peninsula Business College in Newport News. As a teen, Ann worked various jobs throughout Williamsburg and was well-liked among her peers for her charm, sense of humor, and elegant style of dress. She later accepted a job with the Fingerprint Section of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, D.C. She also worked various jobs in the food industry.
Ann loved serving the Lord. While in Williamsburg she was active in the choir at First Baptist Church. After settling in Richmond, she attended the Richmond Outreach Center Church.
Ann is survived by her beloved two sons, Andre Tompkins (Yolanda), San Antonio, TX, and Derrick Earl Tompkins, Williamsburg, VA; her four siblings, Jean Williams, Fayetteville, NC, Gail Moye (Paul) of Charlotte, NC, Joyce Cousar, Wilmington, DE, and Madeline Payne, Crofton, MD; four grandchildren, Drevon, Dreonna, Dreshon, and AJ; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, December 20, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Tompkins may be viewed on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019