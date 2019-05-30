Ann Pittman Gabler, of Newport News, VA., a former resident of Hampton, VA, died May 28, 2019. She was raised in Jacksonville, NC and upon marrying Charlie, moved to Hampton, VA where they resided until 1995. Ann retired from the City of Hampton and was a legal secretary for much of her career to the Honorable John D. Gray during his time as an attorney and later as Circuit Court Judge. During Ann's career as a legal secretary she was active in the Virginia and National Associations of Legal Secretaries and held various officer positions. Ann and Charlie spent their early retirement years at Lake Gaston, NC. They later moved to Mesa, AZ where they enjoyed many of their retirement years and were active tennis and softball players. In 2006 they moved to Aiken, SC to be closer to family. Ann eventually moved back to the area residing at The Chesapeake in Newport News, VA.Ann was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Gabler and is survived by their two daughters, Jane Rogers (Tom) of Fairport, NY and Suzanne Escuadra of Newport News, VA; three grandchildren, Alexandra Beckham (Bryan) of Huntersville, NC, Zachary Boykin (Kristen) of Charleston, SC and Kaelyn Escuardra of Newport News, VA; and one great granddaughter, Waverly Beckham. Ann is also survived by a brother, Bobby Pittman and his wife Claudette of Jacksonville, NC. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-10:30am. Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary