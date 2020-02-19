Home

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Ann R. Dickey

Ann R. Dickey Obituary
Ann R. Dickey (79) of Williamsburg, VA passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1941 in Morgantown, WV to the late Rufus and Mildred (Arnett) Reed.

Ann graduated from West Virginia University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education. She was a sister of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

Ann is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Scott) McAnallen of Springfield, VA and Susan (John) Matney of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Samantha McAnallen of Springfield, VA, Alexander McAnallen of Butler, PA and Oliver Matney of Williamsburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Charles E. Dickey.

She was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family and friends and had a strong faith. Ann was so proud of her grandchildren, and they were the light of her life. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21 followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
