1/
Ann Thomas "Tommie" Lambert
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Thomas Lambert ("Tommie" to her family and friends) passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Riverside Doctor's Hospital. Tommie was born on June 19, 1940 in Greensboro, NC and spent most of her young life in Raleigh, NC.

After receiving her Master of Science degree in physical education from Woman's College (UNCG) in the spring of 1968, she taught at Cortland University in New York for the academic year 1968-69. In the fall of 1969 she was contacted by the Chair of the William and Mary Physical Education Department to discuss her interest in a teaching/coaching position namely; as physical education instructor and coach of the women's golf team. Tommie accepted the offer and remained at William and Mary for the next 33 years.

During her tenure, she proudly led her golf team to capture the 1981 AIAW Women's National Golf Championship title AND in 1994 both Tommie and her talented team were inducted into the WM Hall of Fame.

Tommie was preceded in death by her parents Dave and Mary Lambert. She is survived by her sister, Joy Hartzog; nieces, Valerie Thorn, Sharon and her husband Brian Craig, Mary and her husband, Mark Bozymski; her nephew, Chip Hartzog; six great-nieces and one great-nephew; and her three favorite cousins, Benjie, Lindsay, and Jim Hester.

Graveside and burial services will be held at Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh, NC.

Tommie will be remembered and will be sorely missed by her family and her many many friends. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved