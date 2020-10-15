Ann Thomas Lambert ("Tommie" to her family and friends) passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Riverside Doctor's Hospital. Tommie was born on June 19, 1940 in Greensboro, NC and spent most of her young life in Raleigh, NC.
After receiving her Master of Science degree in physical education from Woman's College (UNCG) in the spring of 1968, she taught at Cortland University in New York for the academic year 1968-69. In the fall of 1969 she was contacted by the Chair of the William and Mary Physical Education Department to discuss her interest in a teaching/coaching position namely; as physical education instructor and coach of the women's golf team. Tommie accepted the offer and remained at William and Mary for the next 33 years.
During her tenure, she proudly led her golf team to capture the 1981 AIAW Women's National Golf Championship title AND in 1994 both Tommie and her talented team were inducted into the WM Hall of Fame.
Tommie was preceded in death by her parents Dave and Mary Lambert. She is survived by her sister, Joy Hartzog; nieces, Valerie Thorn, Sharon and her husband Brian Craig, Mary and her husband, Mark Bozymski; her nephew, Chip Hartzog; six great-nieces and one great-nephew; and her three favorite cousins, Benjie, Lindsay, and Jim Hester.
Graveside and burial services will be held at Montlawn Cemetery in Raleigh, NC.
Tommie will be remembered and will be sorely missed by her family and her many many friends. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
