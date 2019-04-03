|
|
Ann Vantrease Barnard 82, widow of Michael Walker Barnard, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Gallatin, TN, Ann moved to the Peninsula in 1972. She worked as a college professor at TNCC retiring after 37 years teaching business classes. Ann was an avid golfer and belonged to many bridge groups. She was also a volunteer at the LAFB pharmacy.Ann is survived by her daughter, Melody Love Barnard; son, Michael W. Barnard Jr.; and sister, Foster Brooker Palmer and husband Terry.The family will receive friends Friday from 5-6:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. A graveside service will be held in Cristview Memorial Park, Gallatin, TN.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019