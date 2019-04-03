Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Ann Barnard
Ann Vantrease Barnard 82, widow of Michael Walker Barnard, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Gallatin, TN, Ann moved to the Peninsula in 1972. She worked as a college professor at TNCC retiring after 37 years teaching business classes. Ann was an avid golfer and belonged to many bridge groups. She was also a volunteer at the LAFB pharmacy.Ann is survived by her daughter, Melody Love Barnard; son, Michael W. Barnard Jr.; and sister, Foster Brooker Palmer and husband Terry.The family will receive friends Friday from 5-6:30 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. A graveside service will be held in Cristview Memorial Park, Gallatin, TN.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019
