Ann Vesta Yates, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home, at the age of 75. She was a native of Boston, MA and had been a resident of Hampton for the past seven years. She retired in 2013, after 42 years as an X-ray technician, and was a marriage and family therapist throughout her life. Ann was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and participated and supported numerous community support groups.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Yates, Jr.; sons, Christopher Vandeman, and former wife, Alisa, Paul Vandeman, and Timothy Vandeman and wife, Julie; daughter, Elizabeth Kraft; grandchildren, Shea, Tyler, Haley, Ethan, Ashton and Hannah; sister, Vera O'Brien; and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ann Vesta Yates for Addiction Recovery Fund on GoFundMe.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020