Ann Ward Hockaday, 91, of Providence Forge, Va., passed away June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George Louis Hockaday; and daughter, Mary Minor Malechek.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Sue Anne Martin and her husband, Malcolm, of Lanexa, and Betty Lou Nuckols of Mechanicsville; three sons, Jim Hockaday and his wife, Mona, of Louisa, Chris Hockaday and his wife, Debbie, and Dee Hockaday and his wife, Deb, all of Providence Forge; and "the baby" of the family, Mark Malechek and his wife, Jennifer, of Warrenton; a son-in-law, Bruce Malechek of Providence Forge; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, James D. Ward and his wife, Mabel, of Richmond, VA. Special thanks to her longtime caregivers, Mary Beth Durrette, Becky Wilkerson and Margo Warburton.
A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Friday, June 5th at the family cemetery on Sunshine Farm, Carriage Road. Memorials may be made to Proclaiming Grace Outreach, P.O. Box 224, Barhamsville, VA 23011, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or you could simply do a good deed in Ann's memory.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
