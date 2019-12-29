|
|
WEAVER, Ann (Callihan), 90, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Mrs. Weaver was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 8, 1929, to the late John Garrett Callihan and Jessie (Howell).
Ann graduated from West Virginia University in 1951 with a master's degree in education. She was united in marriage to Clyde M. Weaver on May 30, 1952. The couple settled in Newport News, where they raised a family and lived for 60 years.
Ann pursued a teaching career that began in West Virginia and ended in Newport News, where she retired from teaching 6th grade at Orcutt Baptist Church in 1988. She served as a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels and as a reading tutor for many years after retirement. Ann was a true patriot who loved her country. She enjoyed the beach, her friends, reading, birthday celebrations, competitive card games, Christmas, smiles, and laughs. Most of all, she loved her children.
Mrs. Weaver eventually relocated to the Richmond area to be near family, where she lived for the last 4 years. Ann was a devoted wife and a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clyde M. Weaver; and her brother, John Garrett Callihan, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Rebecca Ann Weaver of Littleton CO, Nancy Ann Leach (Jeff), and Morty Weaver (Melanie), all of the Richmond area.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to RAMPS, 1114 Westbriar Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019