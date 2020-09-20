Mrs. Anna "Lois" Bailey, 92, wife of the late George "Vernon" Bailey and a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Northampton Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was born April 1, 1928 to the late Benjamin Douglas Powell and Hattie Cooper Powell.
Lois and Vernon grew up in neighboring communities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and began their courtship as teenagers. Soon after Vernon returned from serving our country during World War II, they were married and relocated to Hampton. Lois was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, and she proudly dedicated her life to ensuring their happiness and success.
She is survived by her children, Terry Hooks of Newport News, VA; George Bailey, Jr. of Smithfield, VA, Robin (Pete) Thielen and their son Pete Thielen, all of Smithfield; and Barry (Eileen) Bailey of Hampton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Benjamin Powell, Jr.
Private interment held at the Mount Holly Cemetery in Onancock, VA.
Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.