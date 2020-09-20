1/
Anna "Lois" Bailey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Anna "Lois" Bailey, 92, wife of the late George "Vernon" Bailey and a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Northampton Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was born April 1, 1928 to the late Benjamin Douglas Powell and Hattie Cooper Powell.

Lois and Vernon grew up in neighboring communities on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and began their courtship as teenagers. Soon after Vernon returned from serving our country during World War II, they were married and relocated to Hampton. Lois was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, and she proudly dedicated her life to ensuring their happiness and success.

She is survived by her children, Terry Hooks of Newport News, VA; George Bailey, Jr. of Smithfield, VA, Robin (Pete) Thielen and their son Pete Thielen, all of Smithfield; and Barry (Eileen) Bailey of Hampton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Benjamin Powell, Jr.

Private interment held at the Mount Holly Cemetery in Onancock, VA.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved