Anna Katherine Hulick
1988 - 2020
Anna Katherine Hulick was born on January 30, 1988 to Shirley-Ruth Wright and Derek Hulick. She graduated from Phoebus High School in 2006, and continued her education at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA. Her professional life began at Miss Hampton Harbour Cruises but found a career with Bayport Credit Union.

She unexpectedly departed this life on Sunday, November 22nd, and left a host of friends, family and acquaintances who will forever miss her bright, loving spirit.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son Jeremiah Sedaca, her parents Shirley-Ruth Wright, Derek (Kathy) Hulick, her Grandmother Libby Wright, her sister Betsy (Timothy) Pinder, her brother Edward (Vicky) Hulick, her sister-friend Tara Hardy, her nieces and nephews - Regan, Quinn and Will Hulick; Heath and Kathleen Pinder. Plus a host of extended family (loving aunts, uncles and cousins) and wonderful friends too numerous to forget!

To celebrate Anna-Kate's life, please consider a donation to The Chrons and Colitis Foundation https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ or The Colorectal Cancer Foundation https://www.ccalliance.org/ where she was supporting her sister Betsy's battle with cancer.

A public viewing will be on Saturday from 10 am -12 pm and a service will be held at a later date.To read this obituary in its entirety or for more information about arrangements please visit the R Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Please visit the R Hayden Smith Funeral Home website at www.rhaydensmith.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Robin and John Haynrs
Friend
November 25, 2020
Anna-Kate was a bright, funny, and wise-beyond-her-years friend who I will deeply miss. Though I'm old enough to have been her father, from our first conversation, I intuitively trusted her--her clear-eyed perception of human nature; the quiet strength of her convictions; her sense of fairness and, of course, her dry sense of humor--laden with frankness, honesty, and grace. Until we meet again, I will keep you in my heart.
Rob Lauer
Friend
