Anna-Kate was a bright, funny, and wise-beyond-her-years friend who I will deeply miss. Though I'm old enough to have been her father, from our first conversation, I intuitively trusted her--her clear-eyed perception of human nature; the quiet strength of her convictions; her sense of fairness and, of course, her dry sense of humor--laden with frankness, honesty, and grace. Until we meet again, I will keep you in my heart.



Rob Lauer

Friend