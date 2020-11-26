Anna Katherine Hulick was born on January 30, 1988 to Shirley-Ruth Wright and Derek Hulick. She graduated from Phoebus High School in 2006, and continued her education at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA. Her professional life began at Miss Hampton Harbour Cruises but found a career with Bayport Credit Union.
She unexpectedly departed this life on Sunday, November 22nd, and left a host of friends, family and acquaintances who will forever miss her bright, loving spirit.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her son Jeremiah Sedaca, her parents Shirley-Ruth Wright, Derek (Kathy) Hulick, her Grandmother Libby Wright, her sister Betsy (Timothy) Pinder, her brother Edward (Vicky) Hulick, her sister-friend Tara Hardy, her nieces and nephews - Regan, Quinn and Will Hulick; Heath and Kathleen Pinder. Plus a host of extended family (loving aunts, uncles and cousins) and wonderful friends too numerous to forget!
To celebrate Anna-Kate's life, please consider a donation to The Chrons and Colitis Foundation https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
or The Colorectal Cancer Foundation https://www.ccalliance.org/
where she was supporting her sister Betsy's battle with cancer.
A public viewing will be on Saturday from 10 am -12 pm and a service will be held at a later date.To read this obituary in its entirety or for more information about arrangements please visit the R Hayden Smith Funeral Home. Please visit the R Hayden Smith Funeral Home website at www.rhaydensmith.com