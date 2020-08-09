1/
ANNA MARIE ADAMS
Hampton, Va. – Anna Marie Adams, 82, passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 in Mary Immaculate Hospital. Anna was a native of Germany and after her husband's military career, they settled in

Hampton in 1971. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and spending her time with the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter Linda Bowen and is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Elwin Adams and her children, Shirley Drewes (Butch) of Prairieville, LA, Debbie Floyd (Michael) of Yorktown and Richard Adams (Ginger) of Staunton, Va. 4 grandchildren, Jason Drewes, Jessica Owens, Joshua Adams and Ryan Adams and two great grandchildren, Anna Claire Owens and Caroline Owens.

Services will be private and memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 7, 2020
Invite others to add memories
