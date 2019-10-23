|
|
Anna McCormick, 92, of Newport News, passed away October 16, 2019. Anna was born and raised in Germany. It was in Germany she met Thomas "Mack" McCormick and in 1964 came to the United States and they were married. Anna was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed a very interesting life.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and daughter, Judy.
Left to cherish her memories are her very special friend, Miriam Reece and daughter, Helen Carpenter. Anna was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Road, Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019