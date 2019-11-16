|
Anne Chaffin Doty Palmer, 91, was born in Winnsboro, SC to Minnie Wright Owen Doty and Mark Hanahan Doty on October 29, 1928. She is survived by her husband, Norman Hart Palmer, Jr.; her daughters, Elizabeth Ann Doty Palmer and Susan Kendrick Palmer Kelliher; her brother, Mark Hanahan Doty, Jr.; her son-in-law, Stephen Joseph Kelliher; her sister-and bother-in-law, Nancy Palmer Milling and Bob Hubbard; two grandchildren, Stephen John Kelliher and Caitlin Elizabeth Kelliher and one great-grandchild, Logan Cash Kelliher.
Anne taught summer music camp in North Carolina for several years and developed a passion for teaching piano. Upon graduation from Hollins College in 1949 with a B.A. in Music, Anne continued her studies at Julliard in New York City. When she returned home to Winnsboro, Anne began her career as a piano teacher. She loved to see the smiles on the faces of beginning students when they performed their first solo. In 1950, Anne married Norman Hart Palmer, Jr. an Air Force Pilot she had met at a party given by his aunt. They began a 10-year journey moving around the United States and Japan. In her words, "I yearned to be the "perfect wife" but, of course, that is a myth – and I was a terrible cook!". In the years that followed, as she vastly improved her cooking skills, her two daughters, Elizabeth and Susan, were born. It was in Japan that Anne discovered her enjoyment of flower arrangement, particularly the art of Ikebana. She was also able to pursue playing the piano by volunteering to accompany choruses at each base. In the late 1960's, Anne was the assistant librarian for the then fledgling, Christopher Newport College. During their life together in Newport News, Anne was a member and officer of the Riverside Garden Club. She belonged to the Hampton Roads Horticultural Society, was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, an active member of her circle and served as a Stephen Minister – a volunteer group that provides personalized love and companionship to its care receivers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 during the regularly scheduled 10:30 a.m. worship service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Main Street in Hilton Village of Newport News. Family and friends are invited to join the congregation in celebration of Anne's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019