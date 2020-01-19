|
|
Anne E. Leggett, 85, widow of Kenneth W. Leggett Sr, died Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Zebulon, NC she moved to Hampton in 1968. Anne had been the organist and pianist at Buckroe Baptist Church for 35 years until retiring. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Anne is survived by her children, Kim Harrell, Kenny Leggett, Lee Gear; sister, Patsy Perry; brother, Bill Allman; five grandchildren, Josh, Cameron, Trevor and Noah, and Samantha; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Buckroe Baptist Church.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020