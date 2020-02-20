|
Anne Genevieve Gowdey passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in Staunton, VA. She was born in Nebraska to Merle and Arthur Gilbert, where she was raised on a farm with her brother, Charles. She was valedictorian of her high school in 1948 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Doane College in Nebraska and a master's degree from University of Northern Colorado. Anne was married to Joe Gowdey in 1961 and they were divorced in 2006. Anne was a teacher and volunteer for life, who loved dogs, the mountains, music, golf and chocolate, which was the fifth major food group, according to her. She started her career as a high school band teacher and gave her time freely to her passion for animals. Anne lived in a lot of places, including California, Texas and Virginia, but her heart resided in Colorado, where she enjoyed hiking and riding motorcycles. She played the trumpet and the piano and was fond of jazz and musicals. Anne was a long-time volunteer of the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, where she served as a board member and president. She devoted countless hours to the humane society, where her remodel and fix-it skills earned her the title of Mrs. Goodwrench. She educated local kids on how to choose and care for their pets, accompanied by two of her dogs, Mandy and Zeke. Anne also served as president of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies and was involved with the Gloucester Kennel Club and many local country clubs. Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Arthur and her beloved dogs. Anne is survived by her brother: Charles (Carolyn) Gilbert, nieces: Jennifer Gilbert and Brenda Hodges, nephew: Leonard Gilbert, great nieces, great nephew and many friends.
Anne has requested that her ashes be spread over the Rocky Mountains. Memorial donations may be given in Anne's name to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, Box 385, Gloucester VA 23061.
The family of Anne wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and local community members who cared for Anne. Please share your condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020