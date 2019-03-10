|
|
Anne Maher Cronley, 94, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in New York, she had been a Hampton resident since 1965 where she was a member of AORN, the Irish American Society, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. A surgical nurse, she held a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Christopher Newport College and worked at Riverside Regional Medical Center until she was 75. She was an avid world traveler and reader who was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a wonderful nurse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Catherine Maher, her husband of 38 years, James Cronley and a daughter, Dianne Cronley; survivors include two daughters, Christine Lindmark and Catherine Auerbach; three sons, Thomas Cronley, James Cronley and Philip Cronley; a brother, James Maher; ten grandchildren, Robert James, Brian, and Katie Auerbach, Aaron Freeman, and Leah, Apryl, Somer, Sean, Erin and Carlene Cronley; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emily, Michael, and Kaitlynn.All services will be private.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019