Anne Marie Spencer, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 27 at Riverside Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Laconia, NH on June 12, 1932, the youngest of twelve children born to Arthur and Evelyn Clairmont. She graduated from Laconia High School and worked as a lab technician at various Catholic hospitals. She married Samuel R. Spencer on November 11, 1960 and began a long career as an Air Force wife. Duty stations took them to New Hampshire, California, Germany, and Virginia.



Since 1985, Anne served as the Pastoral Coordinator for the Langley Air Force Base Catholic Parish. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered for many charitable causes including Catholic Women of the Chapel, St. Vincent's soup kitchen, the PORT shelter, and visiting veterans at the VA Hospital.



Surviving are her two daughters, Beth Dixon (Glenn) of Salisbury, NC and Kara Nelson (Cory) of Melbourne, FL; stepchildren, Cheryl Elkin (Jim) of Hollywood, SC and Gary Spencer of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; nine grandchildren, Roy Dixon, Spencer Dixon, Grace Dixon, Susannah Dixon, Liam Nelson, Evan Nelson, Larry Elkin, Emily Lemel, and Geoffrey Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Reed Elkin and Elena Elkin; three sisters-in-law, Emily Buhler, Judy Clairmont, and Gloria Blais, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Langley Air Force Base Chapel with a reception to immediately follow. Her ashes will be inurned with her husband's at the Salisbury (NC) National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Road, Suite 101, Laguna Hills CA 92653, or the .



Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019