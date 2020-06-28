Anne Elizabeth "Pearman" Keller, 87, of Newport News, VA was called home on June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born on October 28, 1932 in Arlington, VA to Charles Gramble Pearman and Minnie Pearl Pearman. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend to many. She graduated from Radford University and spent her years teaching young children. After she retired from teaching, she spent her time visiting Lake Gaston, playing bridge, reading a good book, and playing tennis. She was a fighter and beat the odds, surviving pancreatic cancer. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as they became the light of her life. She was an avid church goer and was a member of KirkWood Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, VA. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Minnie Pearman and her son, Gerald "Jerry" Keller III. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Gerald "Jerry" Keller Jr.; son, Kenny (Rhonda); daughter, Cathy (Art); daughter-in-law, Cindy; grandchildren, Torian (DJ), Ashley (Josh), KC and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Caedance and Keller; several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, "Big Sis" Ann Anderson, aka China Girl.



A Celebration of Life for Anne will be scheduled for a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



