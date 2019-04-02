Anne Roberts Korff died Saturday March 30, 2019. Although Newport News was her home for over three decades, her heart was linked to Scotland where she was a tour escort as well as Savannah, Georgia where she spent her early years. She was predeceased by husbands Christopher Earl Roberts, Charles Cavanaugh Murphy and LCOL Arthur Daniel Korff. Survivors include both natural born and adopted children Michael Roberts (Newport News); Philip Kevin Murphy (Mexico); Elizabeth Harrison (Boston); Cary Herold (Florida); Philip and Nick McIntosh (Maryland); Tony Murphy (Georgia); Karen and Christine Korff (Washington DC). There are eight grand and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Poquoson Military Wives Book Club, Ladies of the Scottish Rite and various clubs of Hilton Village, the Peninsula Song Birds and the St. Andrews Society. Mrs. Korff was a Korean War Navy Veteran. She worshipped in St. Timothy and Anglican churches in Poquoson and St. Andrews Episcopal in Newport News. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church 45 Main Street Newport News, VA 23601. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors and NNPD pipe band in attendance. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary