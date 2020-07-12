Anne Wyatt Ford-Cox, much loved wife, mother, sister, and daughter, passed away July 7, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 14, 1964, she was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Ford. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vincent "Bubba" Cox; daughter, Brittany Lee Neuharth; father, Walter Ford; sister, Nell Lee Ford (Joseph) and nieces, Sarah and Morgan.
Anne graduated from Peninsula Catholic High School and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse, having received the third highest grade in her class. She was currently employed by Kroger Grocery Stores.
Always known to have a kind word and a smile on her face for everyone, she loved animals and had the kindest heart, ready to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.
Anne will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.