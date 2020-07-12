Having been a babysitter for the Ford family when Anne Wyatt and Nell Lee were very young, I am saddened beyond words to read of Annes passing, as well as Mrs. Fords death last year. Mr. Ford and Nell Lee, please know how much I treasure that time spent with your precious family. Until you see Anne and Mrs. Ford again, happy and whole, I hope that memories of the joyful times you spent with them, and knowing they are both safely home, will be a comforting blessing. You will be in my prayers, and I am asking our loving God to hold you all especially close to His heart until you can breathe again. Much love, Missy

Melissa Trevallion Hespenhide

Friend