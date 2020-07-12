1/1
Anne Wyatt Ford-Cox
1964 - 2020
Anne Wyatt Ford-Cox, much loved wife, mother, sister, and daughter, passed away July 7, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 14, 1964, she was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Ford. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vincent "Bubba" Cox; daughter, Brittany Lee Neuharth; father, Walter Ford; sister, Nell Lee Ford (Joseph) and nieces, Sarah and Morgan.

Anne graduated from Peninsula Catholic High School and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse, having received the third highest grade in her class. She was currently employed by Kroger Grocery Stores.

Always known to have a kind word and a smile on her face for everyone, she loved animals and had the kindest heart, ready to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.

Anne will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton, Virginia.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
6 entries
July 11, 2020
My family and I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Brittany, Jerry and Nell. We have known the Ford family for many years. Anne was a sweet and lovely person. She adored her daughter, Brittany. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you always.
Debbie, Bob, Ashley and Emily Korff
Friend
July 11, 2020
Anne was a wonderful person and a great friend, she will be truly missed. Rest easy sweet friend , I love you
Jenny ozmer oliver
Friend
July 11, 2020
Ann was a very special person.enjoyed working with her at farm fresh. Prayers for your family.
Doris Albert
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Having been a babysitter for the Ford family when Anne Wyatt and Nell Lee were very young, I am saddened beyond words to read of Annes passing, as well as Mrs. Fords death last year. Mr. Ford and Nell Lee, please know how much I treasure that time spent with your precious family. Until you see Anne and Mrs. Ford again, happy and whole, I hope that memories of the joyful times you spent with them, and knowing they are both safely home, will be a comforting blessing. You will be in my prayers, and I am asking our loving God to hold you all especially close to His heart until you can breathe again. Much love, Missy
Melissa Trevallion Hespenhide
Friend
July 11, 2020
I have such fond memories of Anne from our childhood...my heart goes out to all of her family
Sydney Baber Kelly
Friend
July 10, 2020
She was the nice lady at the door of Kroger. She was always friendly and helpful to customers, like me. I will think of her every time I walk into that store. My sincere condolences to her family.
Sandy Lovedahl
Friend
