Annetta Katrina Jarrett, age 96, of Hampton, VA, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg. Born in Fresno, CA to John and Anna Olson, she considered Waskish, MN her childhood home. She was the 2nd of eight siblings. She had been a resident of Hampton, VA since 1957.
Annetta was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jarrett, Sr., and her son, James Jarrett. She is survived by her son, Thomas Jarrett Jr., of Hayes, VA and his wife Carol, granddaughters Amy Sloan of Columbus, GA, and Denise Limmer of Cypress, TX, six great-grandchildren, five siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She enjoyed a special relationship with her sister, Sylvia, and her family.
Annetta's work included waitressing at Mark's Deli in the old Southampton Shopping Center, dental assistant/office manager for Dr. A. Bunn, and upon his retirement, office manager for Dr. W. Cornette. She retired in 1987.
She was an active member of Pine Chapel Baptist Church until COVID-19 restrictions prevented her attendance. In retirement, she enjoyed summer trips to Waskish, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, activities at The Hampton Senior Center, bowling, and card games with friends.
In accordance with her wishes, all services are private and her remains have been donated to the Anatomical Society of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice & Support House of Williamsburg (williamsburghospice.org
).