Annetta Taylor
1935 - 2020
Ms.Taylor died peacefully on May 28, 2020, in Suffolk, at the age of 84.

Annetta is survived by her sister Thelma Battle-Burks; her children, Greg (Marie) Taylor, Teresa Hendrix, Wanda Taylor, Kenneth Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother Eugene Thomas, her grandson DeMarco Taylor, her grandson Kenny "JR" Curry, her father, Percy Whitaker, her sister Geraldine Mayo, her daughter Dorothy Lee, her mother Alvarata Thomas, and her brother Elmer Battle.

She was born on September 15, 1935 in Nash Co., NC. She was a wonderful individual who loved God, family, church, and singing in the choir.

Visitation is on June 5th from 10-4p at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral is scheduled for June 6th at 12pm at Macedonia Baptist Church in NN. Viewing begins at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
