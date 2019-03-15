Mrs. Annette Fay Absher, 83; passed away at York Convalescent & Rehab Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.She was born in Buchanan County, VA. On February 10, 1936, to the late Hazel B. Lovell and Homer L. Perdew. She has been a Hampton, VA resident since 1961. After her youngest son entered school, she went to work at Maida Development. A short time later she went to work at Newport News Shipbuilding where she retired after 22 years of service. She loved to spend her time at home hosting countless family holidays and birthday parties. She especially spoiled us all at Christmas time. If she held you in her arms as a baby, you would forever have a place in her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John L. Absher Sr.; step-father Hubert Lovell; sisters Marie Bonniwell, Joan Massengill and brother Tony Perdew.Mrs. Absher is survived by her three children; John Absher Jr. and wife, Debbie, James Absher and wife, Anna, and Jeffery Absher Sr.; sister Helen Howell; brother H.G. Lovell and wife Barbara; four grandchildren, Kelly Johnson, Jamie Absher, Linda Absher, and Jeffery Absher Jr.; five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A graveside service, conducted by Pastor Buddy Chapman, will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary