Annette was a great woman. One of the best women Ive ever known or will ever know. She took care of me as a child and taught me so much . She loved me and I loved her so very much. She was gracious enough to even bring me into her family when I was younger on trips to white lake. I looked at Annette as one of the most thoughtful and kind people Ive known in my entire life. She has left a mark on my life forever and I will miss her very much.

Shelby Owen

Friend