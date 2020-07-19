Seaford, VA. -Annette Rouse Porter, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Annette was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula and a resident of York County since 1976. Annette was an active member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church and served her Lord in many capacities.
Annette is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bruce; 2 sons, Scott (Mike); Jeff (Brook); and 2 brothers-in-law, Larry (Bobbie) of TN, Bob (Sandy) of MI. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Bill (Nancy) of SC, Tony (Cheryl) of MD; a sister, Pam of Christiansburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Judy of FL; and 2 grandchildren, Seth and Madeline.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a memorial service for immediate family will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 am. The service will be live streamed on Yorkminster Church's website and Facebook live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Deacon's Fund of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA, 23692, or to the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.