Annette Rouse Porter
Seaford, VA. -Annette Rouse Porter, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Annette was a lifelong resident of the Peninsula and a resident of York County since 1976. Annette was an active member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church and served her Lord in many capacities.

Annette is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bruce; 2 sons, Scott (Mike); Jeff (Brook); and 2 brothers-in-law, Larry (Bobbie) of TN, Bob (Sandy) of MI. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Bill (Nancy) of SC, Tony (Cheryl) of MD; a sister, Pam of Christiansburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Judy of FL; and 2 grandchildren, Seth and Madeline.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, a memorial service for immediate family will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 am. The service will be live streamed on Yorkminster Church's website and Facebook live.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Deacon's Fund of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, VA, 23692, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Yorkminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Annette was a great woman. One of the best women Ive ever known or will ever know. She took care of me as a child and taught me so much . She loved me and I loved her so very much. She was gracious enough to even bring me into her family when I was younger on trips to white lake. I looked at Annette as one of the most thoughtful and kind people Ive known in my entire life. She has left a mark on my life forever and I will miss her very much.
Shelby Owen
Friend
July 15, 2020
We were and continue to be blessed by our dear friend, Annette. Her warm smile, big happy grin and kindness will be missed by all of us. Her faith in God, her reaching out to others constantly, hard work ethic and abundant love of her dear family will always be remembered.
Our love and caring go out to our good friend Bruce and their family.

Love in Christ,
Sue and Dave McElwey
Sue McElwey
Friend
July 14, 2020
Bruce, Scott, and Jeff, we are so sorry to hear of Annettes passing. She was so special to our family, as we entrusted her to care for our little (now 27) Shelby as an infant and toddler. Shelby was in such caring hands with Annette; we couldnt have asked for better. We cherish our times with Annette and with you, and we know that she is at peace. She will always be special in our hearts.
Love,
Tom, Jill, Shelby, and Sam Owen
Tom, Jill, Shelby, and Sam Owen
Friend
July 14, 2020
We are so sorry Bruce, Scott, and Jeff. We will always remember Annette as a wonderful neighbor, friend, and helper to our family in our years living near you. Ginger and Danny Maynor
Ginger and Danny Maynor
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry Bruce and family. Carlton and I are praying for all of you. So many fond memories of our Cell Group, camping trips and cook outs!
Carlton and Brenda Cliborne
Friend
