|
|
Annie B. Cherry, 73, entered heavenly rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sentara CarePlex in Hampton, VA. She was born August 22, 1945 to Frederick A. Brown and Annie Blizzard Brown. Preceded in death by her father, she leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband of 51 years, Charles L. Cherry; mother, Annie Blizzard Brown; daughters, Sonya Morgan (Reginald), Tamara Williams (Dermont), Monica Cherry and Cynthia Cherry; 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and a host of other loving family members and friends.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Monday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 23, 2019