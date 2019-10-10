|
First Lady, Missionary Annie Mines passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Bishop Vernon Mines, Sr.; one son, Elder Vernon Mines, Jr.; one daughter, Crystal Mines.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a wake service from 6-8p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Homegoing service will take place 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 12, 2019 at North Side Christian Church, 1300 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, Virginia 23693.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019