COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
North Side Christian Church
1300 George Washington Memorial Highway,
Yorktown, VA
First Lady Annie D. Mines

First Lady Annie D. Mines Obituary
First Lady, Missionary Annie Mines passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Bishop Vernon Mines, Sr.; one son, Elder Vernon Mines, Jr.; one daughter, Crystal Mines.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a wake service from 6-8p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Homegoing service will take place 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 12, 2019 at North Side Christian Church, 1300 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown, Virginia 23693.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
