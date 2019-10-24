Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church East End
3300 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA
Annie Harris


1927 - 2019
Annie Harris Obituary
Annie Bruce Jones Harris was born on April 20, 1927, in Robersonville, NC to James Ellis Roosevelt Jones and Lena James Jones. On August 19, 1947, she married James Edward Harris and in 1952, she relocated to Newport News, VA. She was saved at an early age. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Left to cherish her memories are her Daughters: Bertha H. Witherspoon, Dr. Brenda H. Gooch, Betty L. Harris, Marion H. Brandon (Floyd) Gloria J. Watson, Bernadette H. Gayden; Sons: James E. Harris, Jr., Donaldo M. Harris, Sr. (Nefertiti); God Daughters: Mary W. Beverly (Johnnie), Dr. Shirley J. Davenport (Calvin), and Lillian Warden; twenty-five grand-children; thirty-one great-grand- children; and thirteen great-great grand-children. Services will be held at First Baptist Church East End 3300 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tabernacle Baptist Church East End Building Fund 1408 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 may be made in Mrs. Harris' name. Services entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
