1/1
Annie Hazel Patterson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Hazel Patterson, 99, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born July 14, 1921 to Willie Everitt Nelson and Mollie Jane Tudor Nelson. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Beaulieu and husband Bruce, and Julie Boswell and her late husband Marshall. She is also survived by her grandson, Bryan Boswell and his fiancé Shelby Matthews, and their son, Levi Matthews. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her beloved husband, "Bill" whom she had a wonderful 53 years of marriage. Her husband was a 30 year Navy veteran, and they traveled many places during that time until they settled in Hampton in 1969 where he finished his Naval career. Mrs. Patterson was a high school graduate and retired from Ames Department Store located in Hampton. Hazel loved ceramics, working in her yard, doing activities with church and family, and gardening. Hazel especially loved eating a home grown tomato sandwich with mayo. Mrs. Patterson attended LAFB Chapel 1 and was very active in all aspects of the church and PWOC. She lived her life as a devoted Christian and believed in and knew the love of God. In her later years, Hazel became known as the "Card Lady" for always sending cards to those she knew needed encouragement or just a friendly "Hello." Hazel had a special relationship with each of her surviving nieces and nephews and their children, and she treasured each and every moment they spent together. She also had many very special friendships with her neighbors and church family. Most of all Hazel loved her grandson, Bryan. He was her pride and joy in life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. She will be laid to rest at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, VA where she was a member, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the Riverside Hospice Team for their special love and compassion, as well as her many special friends, neighbors, and relatives for all the beautiful cards and well wishes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Old Well Christian Church Cemetery Fund, Spencer, VA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
Old Well Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved