Annie Hazel Patterson, 99, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born July 14, 1921 to Willie Everitt Nelson and Mollie Jane Tudor Nelson. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Beaulieu and husband Bruce, and Julie Boswell and her late husband Marshall. She is also survived by her grandson, Bryan Boswell and his fiancé Shelby Matthews, and their son, Levi Matthews. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her beloved husband, "Bill" whom she had a wonderful 53 years of marriage. Her husband was a 30 year Navy veteran, and they traveled many places during that time until they settled in Hampton in 1969 where he finished his Naval career. Mrs. Patterson was a high school graduate and retired from Ames Department Store located in Hampton. Hazel loved ceramics, working in her yard, doing activities with church and family, and gardening. Hazel especially loved eating a home grown tomato sandwich with mayo. Mrs. Patterson attended LAFB Chapel 1 and was very active in all aspects of the church and PWOC. She lived her life as a devoted Christian and believed in and knew the love of God. In her later years, Hazel became known as the "Card Lady" for always sending cards to those she knew needed encouragement or just a friendly "Hello." Hazel had a special relationship with each of her surviving nieces and nephews and their children, and she treasured each and every moment they spent together. She also had many very special friendships with her neighbors and church family. Most of all Hazel loved her grandson, Bryan. He was her pride and joy in life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. She will be laid to rest at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, VA where she was a member, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the Riverside Hospice Team for their special love and compassion, as well as her many special friends, neighbors, and relatives for all the beautiful cards and well wishes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Old Well Christian Church Cemetery Fund, Spencer, VA.