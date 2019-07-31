|
|
Mrs. Annie Lois Mangrum Samuels made her transition on July 25, 2019 in Riverside Regional Hospital, Newport News, VA. She is survived by daughter Brenda Sordelet (Michael) of Atlanta Ga.; 2 sons Kenneth Samuels of Ala., and Jerry Samuels Jr. (Paulette) of Newport News, VA, a brother, Leroy Mangrum Jr., (Doris), of Hampton VA., a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing will be held Thurs. Aug 1st from 1pm-6pm at funeral home. Service will be held on Fri, Aug 2nd at 12noon at Nickelson-Cummings F.H.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019