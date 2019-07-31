Home

NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
Annie Samuels
Mrs. Annie Lois Mangrum Samuels made her transition on July 25, 2019 in Riverside Regional Hospital, Newport News, VA. She is survived by daughter Brenda Sordelet (Michael) of Atlanta Ga.; 2 sons Kenneth Samuels of Ala., and Jerry Samuels Jr. (Paulette) of Newport News, VA, a brother, Leroy Mangrum Jr., (Doris), of Hampton VA., a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing will be held Thurs. Aug 1st from 1pm-6pm at funeral home. Service will be held on Fri, Aug 2nd at 12noon at Nickelson-Cummings F.H.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
