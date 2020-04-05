|
Annie Mae Williams, 91, of Newport News, passed away in the peace and tranquility of her home on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Annie Mae is described as a "pioneer" in bridging the gap between law enforcement and community activism in support of keeping the East End community safe. She received many awards and accolades for her tireless work.
Annie Mae was a loving matriarch who led her family with love, prayer and stern discipline. She will be greatly missed. Waiting for her in Heaven are her husband of 49 years, Elijah, and many loving family members. She leaves to cherish her memory: her three children-James, Alvin and Phyllis; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister; two brothers in law; one sister in law and a host of many family and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 11am to 4pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. A private burial service will be held, additionally a Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.
Her full obituary is available online at cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020